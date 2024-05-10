Classify the following as bright field, dark field, phase contrast, or differential interference contrast (DIC).

a. Sample must be stained or have its own coloration to be seen:

b. Specimen is illuminated with polarized light:

c. Generates a falsely three-dimensional image:

d. The simplest and most common form of light microscopy:

e. Generates a negative image using a hollow cone of light:

f. Generates a negative image in which light shifts are converted into visible changes in brightness and contrast: