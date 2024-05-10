9. Microscopes
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes
Problem 1.14a
Classify the following as bright field, dark field, phase contrast, or differential interference contrast (DIC).
a. Sample must be stained or have its own coloration to be seen:
b. Specimen is illuminated with polarized light:
c. Generates a falsely three-dimensional image:
d. The simplest and most common form of light microscopy:
e. Generates a negative image using a hollow cone of light:
f. Generates a negative image in which light shifts are converted into visible changes in brightness and contrast:
