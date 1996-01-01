- 0. Math Review(0)
Introduction to Units: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Units Practice Problems
Relativistic effects will be experienced when an object exceeds 0.1c, where c is the speed of light. The mass of a neutron is 1.6749 × 10-27 kg. Determine the ratio Knr/Kr (r - relativistic and nr - non-relativistic) when the neutron moves at i) 0.2c and ii) 0.8c
An unstable particle released during a nuclear disintegration has an average lifetime of 2.2 microseconds. A particle is released 5.00 km away from a detector. The speed of the particle in the atmosphere approaches the speed of light at v = 0.995c. i) Determine the average lifetime of the particle as measured by an observer at rest and ii) the distance covered by the particle during the time measured by the observer at rest. iii) Use the answers in part i) and ii) to state what you think about the possibility of the particle hitting the detector.
A high-energy particle accelerator produces unstable particles moving along the horizontal axis at a speed of 0.810 c in the laboratory frame. At rest, these particles decay with an average lifetime of 0.80 μs. Calculate the lifetime of the particles measured with a detector fixed in the laboratory.
Highly energetic particles originating from cosmic rays approach the surface of Earth with a speed close to the speed of light. The k-meson (or Kaon) reaches the Earth's atmosphere with a speed of 0.88c. The mean lifetime of a K-meson at rest is 1.23 × 10−8 s. Calculate the average distance, as measured from Earth's frame, the K-meson particles travel before decaying.
Two synchronized stopwatches are placed in two spaceships, A and B. Spaceship A is traveling with a velocity of 0.6c relative to Spaceship B. When spaceship A passes spaceship B, the two stopwatches start to count time simultaneously. i) Determine the time (t A) displayed on the stopwatch of spaceship A when spaceship A has moved 0.75 × 10 8 m in front of spaceship B. ii) What is the distance separating the two spaceships at the instant when the stopwatch in spaceship A displays the time t A. iii) What time (t B) does the stopwatch of spaceship B display when the stopwatch of spaceship A displays the time t A?
A control tower operator detects a red light pulse emitted from an unidentified flying object (UFO) in the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of v. The control tower operator measures the pulse duration to be 1.3 s. A passenger on the UFO observes that the light pulse lasts for 1.1 s. i) Who measures the proper time interval for the duration of the pulse? ii) Express the speed v of the UFO in the Earth's frame as a function of the speed of light c.
Imagine a scenario where a spacecraft maintains a steady velocity, moving horizontally to the right relative to Earth. Within this spacecraft, an observer positioned at its center observes two laser beams - one green, on the left side, and the other blue, on the right side - striking the endpoints of the spacecraft simultaneously as shown in the figure below. Concurrently, an observer stationed on Earth observes the same two events. From the perspective of the Earth-based observer, which of the two events occurred first?
Consider a hydrogen atom confined within a rigid cubical box with sides of length l, where the volume of the box is equal to the volume of a sphere with radius r = 4.13 × 10-11 m. Determine the energy separation between the ground and the second excited state within the context of the particle in a box model, and compare this with the energy separation predicted by the Bohr model.
Consider a quantum particle (m = 9.11 × 10 -31 kg )that lies inside a 3D cubical box. The side of the box is 5.00 × 10-11 m in length and the probability of finding the particle outside the box is zero. When the particle jumps from an excited state (nx = 2, ny = 1, nz = 2) to a ground state( nx = 1, ny = 1, nz = 1) a photon of wavelength, λ is emitted. Calculate the wavelength, λ of the emitted photon.
The principal quantum number is 3 when the electron is in an nth M-shell. What should be the lowest value of its orbital angular momentum? Write your answer in multiples of ħ and in SI units where ħ = h/2ℼ.
An electron transitions from the M-shell to the N-shell. Determine the highest value of its orbital angular momentum after the transition. Write your final answer in terms of ħ.
Consider a model system for the simplest element hydrogen. Find the largest orbital angular momentum in the z-direction if the electron moves in an L-circular orbit.
When n = 3 it corresponds to the second excited state of the Bohr hydrogen atom. If the electron is in the M shell what does this tell you about the smallest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any arbitrary direction?
The azimuthal quantum number describes the general shape of an electron orbital. If an electron's orbital angular momentum is exactly 3.63 × 10-34 kg•m2/s what should its angular momentum quantum number (ℓ) be where ℓ, is the quantum number associated with the angular momentum of an electron?
The energy of an electron is mainly determined by the values of the principal and orbital quantum numbers. For the given principal quantum numbers n = 3, n = 10, and n = 150 in a hydrogen atom, calculate the maximum orbital angular momentum l. Express your answer in terms of ħ. What pattern do you see? Also, compare the values of nħ with the Bohr model.
The presence of a magnetic field splits the spectral lines into groups of closely spaced lines. Now consider an f-state hydrogen atom placed in an external magnetic field of 0.500 T where the field is applied in the +z axis. Due to the interaction of the atom's orbital magnetic moment with the applied magnetic field, the energy levels associated with orbital angular momentum (ml) split. Determine the energy difference between adjacent m l levels. Give the final answer in electron volts.
Atoms are composed of charged particles, so the presence of a uniform magnetic field 'B' causes a change in their motion and energy levels. When a hydrogen atom in the 3d state is placed in a uniform magnetic field 'B' it splits into multiple energy levels as the electron's orbital magnetic moment interacts with the external magnetic field. Determine the magnitude of the applied magnetic field 'B' required to split the levels when the adjacent levels have an energy difference of 5.35 × 10-5 eV.
In the context of the Bohr model, consider an electron in a hydrogen atom transitions from a 3p excited state to a 1s ground state. After the transition, a uniform magnetic field is applied, causing the energy levels to split. Ignore the spin effect. Determine the ml values for the initial and final states for the transition.
Consider a hydrogen atom in the 3d state placed in an external magnetic field of 0.400 T. The applied magnetic field is uniform and is in the z-axis. In an external field, degeneracy is disrupted, and spectral lines are separated. Find out how many levels the state 3d splits due to this interaction.
Consider a negatively charged particle (electron) that is assumed to be perfectly spherical in shape. The negatively charged elementary particle that orbits the atom's nuclei has a radius of 2.14 x10-14 m and the magnitude of its spin angular momentum is (6/7)1/2 ħ. Find its angular speed (ω) and the speed ν of a point at the equator of the negatively charged particle. What can you say about the model's validity based on your results?
A split in an energy level of a system occurs when a perturbation changes the system. This may occur because of external fields. Consider the case where the perturbation splits the degenerate ground level into two distinct levels separated by 4.8 x 10-6 eV. What should be the wavelength and frequency of the emitted photon when the atom has jumped between these states? Also, find the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which they fall.
Consider a quantum simulator for interacting spin systems with complete control of individual interactions. In the initially set parameters, a magnetic field in which the 1s state atom is placed is 1.25 T and is in the positive z-direction. All the model parameters can be dynamically tuned at will. Considering the applied parameters, determine the energy difference between the spin-up and the spin-down state and find which level (ms =1/2 or ms = -1/2) is at the lowest energy.
In atomic physics, the total angular momentum is obtained by combining its orbital and spin angular momentum. Assume the case of a hydrogen atom with principal quantum number n = 2 and orbital quantum number l = 1. What should be the energy difference between the two possible values j = 1/2 and j = 3/2?
Find the energy required to move the electron from level n with energy En to level n = ∞ with energy E∞ = 0 (Ionization energy) when the effective charge attracting a 4s electron in potassium is 2.20 e.
In an experiment, the energies of some unknown element 5s, 5p, and 5d states are measured to be Es = -3.43 eV, Ep =-2.21 eV, and Ed = -0.54 eV. Determine the value of the effective (screened) atomic number Zeff for each state. What pattern do you observe in Zeff based on your findings?
The sodium-ion battery (SIB) is a rechargeable battery that uses sodium ions (Na+) as charge carriers. The sodium atom (Na) loses its outer electron to become a sodium ion (Na+). Write the electronic configuration of Na+ ion in its fundamental state.
If the effective nuclear charge of Al2+ is 3. What should be the energy of the most loosely bound level in the M shell of Al2+
Find the effective (screened ) atomic number Zeff for the 3s fundamental state of sodium. The measured value of energy for the 3s state is approximately -5 eV.
Find how much energy the highest l state has for magnesium Mg+ (M shell) and strontium Sr+ (O shell).
A high-energy beam in a particle accelerator knocks a K-shell electron of an atom, creating a vacancy (hole) in the K-shell. This vacancy can be filled by the electron in the L, M, or N shell. Each shell has a distinct energy: the electron's energy in the K-shell is -68,500 eV, L-shell is -11,000 eV and M-shell is -2100 eV. Determine the wavelength of the characteristic x-rays i) Kα and ii) Kβ