- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Introduction to Units: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Units Practice Problems
The spacing between two nuclei of CO molecule is 0.1135 nm. Consider the mass of the carbon atom as 1.993 × 10-26 kg and that of the oxygen atom as 2.656 × 10-26 kg. A transition from l = 3 to l = 2 results in the emission of a photon. Determine its wavelength.
The energy of an atom is decreased by 8.90 eV and a photon is released in the process. Determine the photon's wavelength and the electromagnetic spectrum in which it lies.
An O2 molecule undergoes a transition from l = 2 to l = 3 rotational levels by absorbing a photon. Calculate the wavelength of the absorbed photon if the moment of inertia of the O2 molecule is 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2
The spacing between two nitrogen atoms in an N2 molecule is 0.130 nm. Consider an axis which is a perpendicular bisector of the line joining the centre of gravity of both atoms each having a mass of 2.32 × 10-26 kg. Determine the moment of inertia about this axis.
The rotational energy of an O2 molecule is 0.358 meV for l=1 rotation level with a moment of inertia of 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2 with respect to an axis passing through the center of mass and perpendicular to the line joining the two oxygen atoms. Calculate the rotating molecule's rotation speed for l = 1 level if the rotational energy of the molecule is related to angular speed by the relation E = (1/2)•I•w2.
Calculate the O2 molecule's linear speed for l = 2 rotation level if the rotational energy of the O2 molecule is related to angular speed by the relation E = (1/2)•I•w2. Consider the rotational energy of the O2 molecule as 1.075 meV with a moment of inertia of 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2 about an axis passing through the center of mass and perpendicular to the line joining the two oxygen atoms.
The expression (3/2)kT, where T is the temperature in Kelvin, describes an ideal gas's average kinetic energy per molecule. Find the temperature at which the energy difference between the l = 0 and l = 1 levels of the O2 molecule is equal to the average kinetic energy. The moment of inertia of the O2 molecule is 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2. Also, comment if there will be enough excited electrons at room temperature.
A gallium arsenide light detector can detect light of a maximum wavelength of 0.874 μm. Determine this detector's bandgap energy in eV between valence and conduction bands.
State true or false 'Pure germanium is largely opaque to visible light.' Consider a germanium light detector with a maximum capacity to detect a light of wavelength 3.82 μm.
Considering electrons as completely free particles within a conductor, determine the number of states per unit energy range (g(E)). The energy E of states at the surface is 6.5 eV and V = 1.5 cm3. State g(E) in terms of states per electron volt.
For a metal at 310 K and at constant volume, determine the contribution of electron to the molar heat capacity. Take the Fermi energy of metal as 6.32 eV and the molar gas constant is 8.314 J/mol.K.
The Fermi temperature for metal is approximately the temperature at which molecules in a classical ideal gas would have the same kinetic energy as the fastest-moving electron in the metal. Consider Fermi energy Ef = k•Tf where Tf is the Fermi temperature, and calculate the occupancy probability for a state with energy E = 3Ef.
What is the probability that the bottommost state of the conduction band of pure silicon is occupied for temperatures of (i) 275 K (ii) 325 K (iii) 375 K? The bandgap for pure silicon is 1.12 eV and Fermi energy is exactly at halfway in the bandgap.
Determine the spectrum and also the magnitude of wavelength that can be detected by a light detector which works on the principle that conductivity increases with an increase in the electron-hole pairs. The band gap energy for the semiconductor material used is 1.42 eV.
Calculate the magnitude of the current flowing through a diode's p-n junction with a standard saturation current value as IS = 0.450 mA when the voltage is i) -50 mV and ii) 150 mV. The diode is placed at a temperature of 285 K
A current of 7.50 mA flows through a p-n junction diode when a forward voltage of 12.0 mV is connected across it. Determine the new value of current through the diode when the voltage is changed to 17.0 mV at 310 K
While conducting an NMR experiment, a physicist placed a sample of protons in a magnetic field. The protons are in a low-energy, or "spin-up," state. Each of these protons can absorb a photon and undergo spin flipping to the higher energy "spin-down" state if the photon's energy matches the energy difference between the two states. For the NMR experiment to work, determine the magnitude of the magnetic field that will guarantee a spin flip between the energy levels if the photons have a frequency of 64 MHz.
The concentration of carbon-14 (), a radioactive isotope of carbon, is used to determine the age of organic materials. The atomic mass of carbon-14 is about 14.003241 u. Find i) the mass defect (Δm), ii) the total binding energy (EB), and ii) the binding energy per nucleon of carbon-14.
A physics student claims that carbon-14 decays according to the equation i) Evaluate the validity of his claim. If you agree with the student calculate the energy released during the decay. ii) Repeat part i) if the student claims that a cobalt-60 decays according to the equation .
Determine the daughter isotope that is produced by the following reaction: i) negative β decay of Phosphorus ( ), ii) α decay of radium , and iii) positive β decay of carbon ()
Show that the β+ decay of , according to the equation , is energetically possible and calculate the energy produced. 22Na has an atomic mass of 21.994438 u and 22Ne has an atomic mass of 21.9913851u and a positron has a mass of 0.0005486 u.
Complete the decay equation for the given unstable nuclide by indicating the type of released subatomic particles.
i)
ii)
iii)
Radioactive iodine (I-131) is used to treat certain types of thyroid gland cancer. A patient receives a 250 mCi dose of iodine. Calculate the activity of iodine 30 days after getting radioactive therapy. The activity of a sample of iodine decays over time, with a half-life of 8.07 days.
In brachytherapy, a sealed source of radium 226 is used to deliver a radiation dose to a certain tumor. Radium-226 has a half-life of 1600 years and decays by producing radon 222 and an alpha particle. i) Calculate the decay constant of radium-226. A patient needs a dose of 20 mCi to treat his cancer. ii) Calculate the mass of radium designed to be swallowed by the patient. iii) Calculate the rate of emission of alpha particles for a 1 μg sample of radium-226.
The decay of rubidium 87 (Rb) is employed to estimate the age of a very old mineral sample containing 3.25 g of Rb. i) Calculate the number of radioactive disintegrations per second within this sample if Rb has a half-life of 4.92×1010 years. ii) Express the activity of this sample in Ci.
A Geiger-Müller tube counts 650 disintegrations per second at a time t = 0 originating from an Iodine 131 sample. After 24 hours it counts 597 disintegrations per second. Calculate the half-life T1/2 of Iodine.
Medical imaging has improved diagnosis and treatment by substantially reducing the necessity for exploratory surgeries and other potentially dangerous practices. Medical imaging uses ionizing radiation such as x-rays to create images of the human body. Unfortunately, the cumulative radiation dose increases the risk of cancer. For instance, during a whole-body computed tomography (CT), a 65 kg adult receives an effective dose of 16 mSv. Alternatively, during abdominal x-ray imaging, 4.0 kg of tissue receives an effective dose of 0.7 mSv. Find the ratio of the amount of energy transferred to the body during CT to the amount of energy transferred to the 4.0 kg of tissue during abdominal x-ray imaging.
Accidentally, a health worker receives ionizing radiation with a wavelength of 1.5 nm. The mass of the affected forearm tissue is 2.00 kg. Assume that 4.15 × 108 photons are absorbed by the forearm. Calculate i) the amount of energy deposited in the forearm and ii) the effective dose of the radiation received by the forearm in rem.
A tritium atom and a deuterium atom combine to form helium-4 according to the equation: . Calculate the energy produced during this nuclear reaction.