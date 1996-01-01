- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Introduction to Units: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Units Practice Problems
A laser device was used for the light show during a musical performance. The laser device emitted pulses each of 25.0 ms with an average power of 0.700 W. For each pulse calculate the energy in J and eV if the wavelength of light emitted is 562 nm.
Consider a photon in the light emitted by a laser device that has a momentum of 7.23 × 10-28 kg•m/s. Determine in which part of the electromagnetic spectrum this photon's wavelength lies.
The infrared radiation of frequency 2.52×1015 Hz causes electrons to eject from a metal surface. What will be the maximum kinetic energy of the electrons ejected in electron volts if the photoelectric threshold wavelength of the metal surface is 500 nm?
Ultraviolet light with a wavelength range of 100 nm - 400 nm is incident on a lithium surface. Determine the minimum value of the work function for the lithium surface to eject electrons.
In a photoelectric experiment, a light of wavelength 230 nm falls on sodium. Calculate the stopping potential in volts if sodium has a photoelectric work function of 2.7 eV.
A light of wavelength 270 nm is incident on the magnesium surface which ejects electrons from the surface. Determine the kinetic energy of the most energetic electrons ejected if the photoelectric function of magnesium is 3.68 eV.
Roentgen tubes are evacuated electron tubes used to produce x-rays. Determine the shortest wavelength of the x-rays produced if the accelerating potential inside the tube is 17.0 kV
Calculate the wavelength of the Compton scattered x-rays at a scattering angle of 45 degrees. X-rays undergoing Compton scattering have an initial wavelength of 0.0543 nm.
A photon of light bounces back into its initial direction of motion after colliding with an electron. The angle between the initial and final direction of the photon is 180°. The wavelength of the photon increases by 5% following the scattering. Determine the wavelength of the incident photon.
Electromagnetic waves of wavelength 0.065 nm are incident on a material. The waves experience Compton scattering. The wavelength of the scattered waves is greater than the wavelength of incident waves by 2.5%. Calculate the scattering angle.
A neutron and alpha particles are emitted during a nuclear disintegration. They both have the same speed, 0.650c measured in a laboratory frame. Determine the kinetic energy of i) neutron ii) alpha particle.
In a collider, a muon (-e) and its anti-particle(+e), initially at rest, collide head-on and turn into two photons. The muon has an electric charge +e, and a mass equals 207 times the mass of an electron. Determine the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon Also, find the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the photons lie.
A muon decays into an electron and a pair of neutrinos. The mass of muon is m = 207 me. Determine the maximum muon wavelength for this event (ignoring neutrinos). Also, describe the electron's motion right after the event.
Muons are massive particles and a muon (-e) and antimuon (+e) could transform into an electron(-e) and a positron(+e). Initially, if massive particles were at rest determine the energy, frequency, and wavelength of the electron and its anti-particle. Assume an electron's mass (m) is approximately 200 times less than the mass (M) of the muon.
Determine the energy available when there is a collision between a stationary positive electron and a moving electron with a total energy of 28.6 GeV.
An alternating voltage at a frequency of 8.00 MHz is applied to a cyclotron in which tritons are emerging from the two hollow semicircular electrodes of the cyclotron after moving in a circular path of a radius of 35.0 cm. Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field generated.
Calculate the frequency of the potential across the hollow semicircular electrodes of a cyclotron if a magnetic field of 1.65 T is used to accelerate protons.
Alpha particles with an energy of 18.0 GeV are bombarded on stationary helium gas atoms. Determine the total energy of the beam particle.
In an experiment performed in the laboratory, protons are travelling at a very high speed. If the total energy of a proton is 980 GeV, find the speed of the proton.
Consider the collision between two protons (mpc2=938.25 MeV ) giving a deuteron (mdc2= 1875.6MeV) and a π+ meson (mπ+c2=139.6MeV) according to the equation p+p →d + π+. What is the threshold energy of this reaction?
Consider a colliding beam setup where two beams of electrons are accelerated and directed against each other at the same energy. Calculate the energy of each of the colliding beams if the available energy produced in such a setup is 124 MeV.
Two highly energetic protons beam, having the same energy collide, with each other. Calculate the minimum kinetic energy that each proton beam must have in order to obtain the following reaction:p+p→p+p+π+ + π-
A short-lived neutral hadronic particle ρ0 decays into two pions subatomic particles. Write the decay equation.
According to the equation K+ → μ+ +νμ, a stationary kaon decays into a muon and a muon neutrino. Calculate the energy released during the decay.
A stationary η0 meson decays into two energetically similar γ rays. Calculate the energy of each of the γ rays.
The Σ0 particle is a baryon with strangeness –1. A stationary Σ0 particle decays according to the following equation Σ0→Λ0 + γ. Calculate the γ ray's momentum. Assume that the kinetic energy of Λ0 is negligible.
A physicist is studying the decay of the neutral particle Λ0. Λ0 is at rest. Λ0 decays according to Λ0 → n +π0. What would be the expected combined kinetic energy of the n and π0 particles after the decay?
A stationary η0 particle decays via the following electromagnetic interaction η0→ π- + π- + π0. Calculate the total kinetic energy of the three emitted pions (π).
In two climate-controlled lab rooms, scientists simulate extreme temperatures. One replicates the coldest temperature (Tl) ever recorded, -120 °F, and the other the highest (Th), 132 °F. Calculate these temperatures in Celsius and Kelvin degrees.
A researcher has invented a novel temperature measurement system known as the "M scale." In this scale, the boiling point of argon is defined as 0°M, while the melting point of aluminum is assigned a value of 1000°M. If an object is measured to have a temperature of 320°M on this scale, what would be its temperature in kelvins? The boiling point of argon is -185.7oC and the melting point of aluminum is 660.3oC.