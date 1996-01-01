Hey everyone, we're told that the samples of caloric acid and formic acid shown below are both titrate id with 0.75 molar potassium hydroxide. Will their tight rations curves be identical after the equivalence point is reached. So first let's go ahead and assess what type of acids we have here. So cleric acid is a strong acid while formic acid is a weak acid. And this is going to be tight rated with a strong base. As we've learned when a strong acid and a strong base interact with one another. We will get a steeper equivalence point in comparison to the thai tradition of a weak acid and a strong base. So after the equivalence point, they're tight rations curves will be similar but not identical. So our answer here is going to be the titillation curve. Well not be identical and this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

