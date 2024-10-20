Understand the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, which relates the vapor pressure and temperature to the molar heat of vaporization. The equation is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><msup><mi>P</mi><mn>1</mn></msup><mo>=</mo><msup><mi>P</mi><mn>2</mn></msup><mo>−</mo><mfrac><mi>ΔH<sub>vap</sub></mi><mrow><mi>R</mi><mo>×</mo><mrow><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mi>T<sub>1</sub></mi><mo>−</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mi>T<sub>2</sub></mi><mo>)</mo></mrow></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi></math> is the vapor pressure, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>T</mi></math> is the temperature in Kelvin, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>ΔH<sub>vap</sub></mi></math> is the molar heat of vaporization, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi></math> is the universal gas constant.