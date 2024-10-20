Start by understanding the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, which relates the vapor pressure of a substance at two different temperatures. The equation is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><msub><mrow><mi>ln</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>P</mi></mrow></msub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>-</mo><mi>ΔH</mi><mo>/</mo><mi>R</mi></mrow><mrow><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>1</mn></mrow><mrow><msub><mi>T</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></mrow></mfrac><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>1</mn></mrow><mrow><msub><mi>T</mi><mn>1</mn></msub></mrow></mfrac><mo>)</mo></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>ΔH</mi></math> is the heat of vaporization, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi></math> is the universal gas constant, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>T</mi><mn>1</mn></msub></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>T</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></math> are the temperatures in Kelvin.