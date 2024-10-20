Identify the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, which relates the vapor pressure and temperature to the enthalpy of vaporization: \( \ln \left( \frac{P_2}{P_1} \right) = -\frac{\Delta H_{\text{vap}}}{R} \left( \frac{1}{T_2} - \frac{1}{T_1} \right) \), where \( P_1 \) and \( P_2 \) are the vapor pressures at temperatures \( T_1 \) and \( T_2 \), respectively, and \( R \) is the ideal gas constant.