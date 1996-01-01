Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

General Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

15. Chemical Kinetics

Intro to Chemical Kinetics

9 videos
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for

Energy Diagrams

12 videos
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for

Catalyst

9 videos | 6 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Factors Influencing Rates

6 videos | 2 questions
PRACTICE

Average Rate of Reaction

8 videos | 10 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Stoichiometric Rate Calculations

5 videos | 2 questions
PRACTICE

Instantaneous Rate

9 videos | 1 question
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Collision Theory

10 videos | 8 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Arrhenius Equation

10 videos | 22 questions
PRACTICE

Rate Law

12 videos | 24 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Reaction Mechanism

11 videos | 22 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Integrated Rate Law

11 videos | 14 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Half-Life

11 videos | 13 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.