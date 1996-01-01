INSTRUCTOR: So in this video, we're going to learn about reaction rates. Now, lots of different reactions we could run to explore the rates of these reactions as a function of the concentration of the reactants, but let's start with a simple, classic experiment that we call the simple clock. So in the simple clock, we have a solution A that we're going to add to this beaker here. And then we're going to add an equal amount of solution B. And let's see how long it takes and see what happens to this reaction. So if you sit there and stare at it, you may think, well, nothing's happening. Well, something is happening. You just can't tell yet. But if we wait long enough, there's going to be a drastic change. So you see that kind of instant change to this blue. Now, this is actually a very complicated reaction. But if we were to alter the concentrations of some of the reactants in these solutions, we would see that the time it took for it to turn blue would change significantly. But again, it's a complicated reaction, so let's just look at one component of it. And we're going to look at iodate reacting with bisulfite. So what we have here is, I have four different solutions. I have a 0.01 molar solution of iodate, a 0.02 molar solution of iodate, 0.01 molar solution of bisulfite, and a 0.02 molar solution of bisulfite. And we're going to mix them together in different orders and measure the time it takes for it to change color. Now, it's not going to be this color blue because this is complicated. But still, we can get an idea of how long it takes for these reactions to occur. Now, before we do that, let's look at the rate law. So the rate law is, the rate equals the rate constant times the concentration of the reactants. In this case, our reactants are iodate and bisulfite. And notice, I've raised them to the x and to the y power. We say that this is the rate law, and the x and the y are the rate order. So this would be the rate order in terms of the iodate and the rate order in terms of the bisulfite. We want to determine the rate of order of x and y by doing these experiments. So what we're going to do is we're going to do these combinations of concentrations and measure the time it takes for each one of these reactions to occur. So we'll start first with the 0.01 molar iodate. And we'll measure out 50 milliliters of that. And then go with the-- pour this into our beaker here. And then we'll start with our 0.01 molar solution of the bisulfite. And what I have here is a timer. So as soon as I add this solution, I'm going to start my timer and wait. 1 minute and 40 seconds. So we'll write our time up here in terms of seconds. And so this took 100 seconds for that reaction. So we'll take this one away, and we'll bring out another one. And this one, based on our table, is we're going to do the 0.02 of the iodate and put that one in. And then we're going to take the, again, the 0.01 of bisulfite and start our clock as soon as we add it. So that one was 51 seconds. So we'll go to our board. I'll write in 51 seconds. And now, let's go do our next experiment here. And so based on our table, we're going to do 0.01 of the iodate and 0.02 of the bisulfite. And 0.02-- and reset our clock. Press start as soon as we add it. So this was 53 seconds. Now, what's going to happen when we do the highest concentrations for both, 0.02 molar for both the iodate and the bisulfite? You might predict in your head what you would expect to happen. So there's the iodate, and there is bisulfite. We'll reset our clock. And we will add this one and wait. This one was 27 seconds. So based on this data that we've just collected, what would you predict or calculate to be the reaction order for the iodate and for the bisulfite? All right, let's go calculate what that answer would be. We really don't need to really do any specific calculations. We can do most of this in our head by just noticing what happened here. So when we doubled the concentration of the iodate, notice that the time was, essentially, cut in half, so the reaction went twice as fast. So if we double this, we halve that. That suggests-- but notice that bisulfite was held constant in both cases-- 0.01, 0.01. So this wasn't in play. So we double this, we halve that, that means x has to be 1. It has to be a first-order reaction in the iodate. Similarly, if we do the same thing with holding the iodine fixed, here is 0.01 here is 0.01. We go from 0.01 and double bisulfite concentration, notice that, again, we have-- I know it's not exact, but there's a lot of experimental variables that we're not really controlling here. So this is pretty good. So this is being cut in half. So again, the reaction order for bisulfite should also be 1. So the answer is going to be first order in iodate, first order in the bisulfite. And this reaction was just to check. Notice that we double both, it's going to be quartered. So it's going to be 1/4 the time or four times faster than the original reaction. Now, let's go talk about another concept in reaction weights. And that's a function of temperature. In other words, if we do a reaction as a function of temperature, we increase the temperature, what do you expect? So here, we're going to do another reaction, and we're going to take the 0.01 molar iodate and add 50 milliliters of that. And we're going to add it to this beaker. And we're going to heat it up. So we're going to put it there and let it heat up for a little while and raise its temperature. And in the meantime, we're going to do 0.01 molar in the bisulfite. Have it ready to go. And while that warms up and when that gets warm, we're going to add this. That'll cool it down a little bit, but we're going to be warmer. What do you expect to happen to the rate of the reaction or how long it takes to react? Will it be faster, slower, or the same as at room temperature? All right, our solution's pretty warm. Let's move this out of the way. And we're going to go at our 50 milliliters of the bisulfite and start our timer. And let's see how long this takes. Remember, at room temperature, it took 100 seconds. So if it's going to be a faster reaction, it should take less, longer reaction, it should take more. 30 seconds. So you notice that was noticeably faster than the room temperature experiment. So heating up a reaction, for the most part and generally, speeds up reactions. There are exceptions to the rule. But this is what you would normally see.

Hide transcripts