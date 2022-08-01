Intro to Chemical Kinetics Example 1

here It says formation of carbon tetrachloride from chloroform is given by the reaction. So here we have one mole of chloroform reacting with one mole of chlorine gas to produce one mole of carbon tetrachloride gas plus one mole of HCL. Now here it says which graph accurately shows the concentration of CCL four as a function of time for this reaction. So remember, as time progresses, we expect our reactions to decrease in amount and we break down these reactions in order to form product. So we expect these to be increasing at us over time. Now here we're looking at, uh, the concentration of CCL four, which we expect to be increasing so they can't work. So the answer is either B, C or D. Now, remember, your reaction does not go on forever. Eventually, all your reactions we broken down and therefore your product reaches a limit of how much of it can be made. Because of this, B and C don't work because in B, it's saying that CCL four grows exponentially that can't happen eventually run out of reactivates C is not as steep of an increase, but it's still an increase forever. This doesn't work. D is the best answer because indeed, we can see that our product is increasing over time. But eventually it reaches a plateau because we've run out of reactant. Once we've run out of reactant, we can no longer make any more product. So it's going to reach a value or plateau like we see an option. D. So out of all the choices, Option D is the correct answer.

