Which of the following subatomic particles has the lowest mass?
A
Neutron
B
Electron
C
Alpha particle
D
Proton
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the masses of the subatomic particles involved: the electron, proton, neutron, and alpha particle.
Understand that the electron is a fundamental particle with a much smaller mass compared to protons and neutrons, which are nucleons found in the atomic nucleus.
Note that an alpha particle consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, so its mass is roughly four times that of a proton or neutron.
Compare the masses: the proton and neutron have similar masses (about 1 atomic mass unit each), the alpha particle is about 4 atomic mass units, and the electron's mass is approximately 1/1836 of a proton's mass.
Conclude that among the given options, the electron has the lowest mass because it is much lighter than protons, neutrons, and alpha particles.
