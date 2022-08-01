Electrolytes Example 1

here, It says, provide the equation. One sulfuric acid dissolved in a solvent. So if your gas is a strong acid, so we're talking about is complete association. We're going to say here H two s and we're gonna break it up into its ions. It possesses two H plus acquis ions plus s 04 to minus acquis ion sulfate. Ion. So here we say, sulfuric acid will produce two H plus acquis plus s +04 to minus. When we get into later chapters on acid and based chemistry will learn further that this acid actually doesn't lose both hydrogen at the same time. H plus, it actually loses them in stages. But this early on in chemistry, just realize that overall, if this were to completely break up into ions, it would break up into two H plus ions and one sulfate ion

Hide transcripts