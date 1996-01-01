Hi everyone here we have a question that says a high pressure vessel contains 214 liters of nitrogen gas with a pressure of 17,800 Kill pascal's at 21 degrees Celsius. If it was transferred to a 67 liter vessel at 22 degrees Celsius, what would be the pressure of the gas? So first we need to change our temperatures to kelvin. So we have our first temperature Is 21 and we're gonna add 273.15 and that equals 294.15 Kelvin. We have our second temperature Which equals plus 273.15 equals 295.15 Kelvin. Now we're going to use the Formula P one B one over T one equals P two, Me too over T two. And we can rearrange this to give us p. two equals P one B one, T 2 over T one the two. So that's our second pressure equals our first pressure times our first volume times our second temperature over our first temperature times our second volume. So P two plugging in what we know equals 17,800 Kill A pascal's Times 20 214 L Times 295.15 Kelvin over 294. Kelvin Times 67 l and that equals 57047. Kill a Pascal's. And that is our final answer, thank you for watching. Bye

