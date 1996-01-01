Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law Practice Problems
Shown below is a gas sample contained in a cylinder with a movable piston.
The temperature is increased from 200 K to 400 K while the pressure is decreased from 2.6 atm to 1.3 atm. Which of the following images illustrate the gas sample after?
Suppose a gas sample is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston. The Kelvin temperature of the gas is reduced by one-fourth while its pressure is tripled. Identify the change in the volume of the gas.
Suppose a gas sample is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston. The Kelvin temperature of the gas is doubled while its volume is reduced by one-third. Identify the change in the pressure of the gas.
A high-pressure vessel contains 214 L of N2 gas with a pressure of 17,800 kPa at 21 °C. If it was transferred to a 67 L vessel at 22 °C, what would be the pressure of the gas?
Consider a gas in a fixed volume sealed container at 20°C. Which statement below describes a method to reduce the pressure of the gas by half?
i) Increasing the gas temperature up to 40°C
ii) Decreasing the gas temperature up to 10°C
iii) adding the same amount of gas as initially present
Consider He and Ne gases initially at 405.3 kPa and 25.00 °C. He was originally held in a 6.500 L container while Ne was held in a 2.000 L container. Calculate the total pressure if both gases were transferred to a 15.00 L container at 15.00 °C.
Consider a 9.20 L sample of bromine at 132.5 kPa and 25.0 °C. Calculate the temperature at which the volume will be 12.0 L at 121.1 kPa.
The image below shows a 1.5 L gas sample at 1.5 atm and 30 °C. What would happen if the volume was increased to 3.0 L and the temperature decreased to 10 °C?
At 30 °C and 1.1 atm, a balloon has a volume of 3.0 L. The balloon rises in the sky where the pressure is 0.6 atm and the temperature is 18 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand without popping, calculate the volume of the balloon in the sky.
When the temperature is 18°C, a gas has a volume of 43.0 L and a pressure of 765. torr. If the volume changes to 26.0 L and the temperature changes to 86°C, what is the pressure if the amount of gas stays the same? Answer in torr using three significant figures.
Mountain bike tires have a maximum rating of 35.0 psi (gauge pressure). The pressure gauge is made to read 0 psi at sea level which is at 14.7 psi atmospheric pressure. The pressure gauge reading is thus the difference between the total pressure and the atmospheric pressure. A mountain bike tire is inflated while cold to a volume of 8.00 L and a gauge pressure of 32.0 psi at 20 °C. On a normal hot day, the tire warmed to 60.0 °C, and its volume consequently expanded to 8.50 L. Determine if the pressure in the tire exceeded its maximum recommended pressure.