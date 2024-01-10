8. Thermochemistry
A sample of 0.562 g of carbon is burned in oxygen in a bomb calorimeter, producing carbon dioxide. assume both the reactants and products are under standard state conditions, and that the heat released is directly proportional to the enthalpy of combustion of graphite. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 26.74 °C to 27.93 °C. What is the heat capacity of the calorimeter and its contents?
