When a 0.740-g sample of trinitrotoluene (tnt), C 7 H 5 N 2 O 6 , is burned in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature increases from 23.4 °C to 26.9 °C. The heat capacity of the calorimeter is 534 J/°C, and it contains 675 ml of water. How much heat was produced by the combustion of the tnt sample?