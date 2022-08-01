Constant-Volume Calorimetry Example 1

here, it says. Which of the following statements is true about the combustion off propane? So propane a C three h eight gas. It reacts with five moles of oxygen gas to produce three moles of carbon dioxide gas, plus four moles of water vapor. It has an entropy off combustion that's equal to negative 2222 killer jewels. Here, it says. It is Endo thermic. It is exile. Thermic. It absorbs heat from the surroundings or none of the above. So remember, a combustion reaction is accompanied with a negative Delta H value, which signifies that it is an ex. A thermic process. It releases heat to the surroundings. So it is X, a thermic not in doubt, thermic. And here it's releasing heat to the surroundings. If you're absorbing heat from the surroundings, you are not eggs. A thermic you are Indo thermic. So, out of all the choices on Lee, Option B is correct.

