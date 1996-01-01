Formation Equations

realize that elements of the periodic table exists in different standard states, or sometimes called natural states. When it comes to the natural world, we're going to say here at room temperature, which is approximately 25 degrees Celsius and standard pressure, which is approximately one atmosphere. Elements exist that is either solids, liquids or gasses. So for quick review on the periodic table, what we have here in red are the elements that exist as gas is now. Some of them are mono atomic in terms of the noble gasses from helium all the way down to Radan. But other gasses exist in a diatonic form. Where there, two of them combined together. This includes hydrogen, which is H two nitrogen, which is end to oxygen, which is 02 F, two for flooring and seal to for chlorine. Then we have a few elements that can exist in the liquid phase. This includes Bro Ming, which is also die atomic and mercury, which is mono atomic. Ah, vast majority. The other elements on the periodic table in their natural state or standard states, exists in the solid form as mono atomic. And then here we have in the bottom robe. These that aren't solids, liquids or gasses. These have been formed within laboratory or because of their high atomic masses are very unstable, so they don't come along with a face at standard room temperature or pressure. Now, remember, in terms of these three phases in a solid, the molecules are fairly tight, packed together in a liquid. They're more Frito, move around one another and in gas is there greatly spread apart. So just keep in mind when we're talking about the natural standard state developments. These is This is how they exist in terms of phases and in terms off forms. Now we also have phosphorus, sulfur and selenium. These don't exist as mono atomic or die atomic Adams. Instead, they're going to exist as Polly Atomic molecules. Phosphorus existence, P four sulfur is S eight, and selenium and Hillary um which are below It exists as S E eight and T E eight. Iodine also is die atomic. It exists as I to so keep in mind these different forms of the elements in their standard or natural states.

Hide transcripts