Formation Equations Example 1

here, it says which of the following elements is found in its standard state. If we take a look, we have I two. We know that I to iodine exists as a solid in its standard or natural state. 03 gas oxygen naturally exists as a die atomic molecule. It's 02 gas, not, 03 gas. 03 would be ozone. Next we have neon gas. Neon is a noble gas. Noble gasses. Most of them are gasses and their mono atomic. This would represent its standard state. And then here we have boron boron exist as a solid and it's mano atomic. It wouldn't exist as B to gas. So the only one in that standard ST would be option C.

Hide transcripts