Now we have the electromagnetic spectrum we're going to see The electromagnetic spectrum is a continuum of electromagnetic radiation containing all wavelengths and all frequencies. Now, we're going to say here if we take a look at the electromagnetic spectrum, we're gonna set it up where we have our long radio waves here on the far left. And we're gonna proceed towards the right until we get to gamma rays. Realize here that we have on the top our frequency, which is in hurts. And just observe what's happening to the frequency goes from 10 to 0, all the way to 10 to 24 on the bottom. We also have our wavelength, which is in meters. Observe what's happening with it. We have 10 to the negative on 10 to the eight. And as we go towards the right, what's happening? It goes 10 to the negative 16. Now the electromagnetic spectrum, these air, all the ones that you need to remember. So we have our long radio waves. Then we have our regular radio waves which have am and FM. So if you look in your car, if you're playing AM stations, you'll realize that the frequency is a lot smaller. If you flip over to the FM radio stations, there are a lot higher in terms of their frequency values. Then we have microwave infrared. This portion here, where we see colors, is the visible light spectrum, the part that we can see without any instrumentation. Then we have ultraviolet X ray and gamma rays. Off course. There's cosmic rays, but don't worry about that now, observing what we saw with frequency and wavelength going from left to right where you would see as we move from radio waves to gamma rays, the wavelength we see it decreases because we went from 10 to the 8 to 10 to negative 16. And then we see the frequency increased where we come from 10 to 0 to 10 to the 24. So gamma rays would have the highest frequency, but lowest wavelength and long radio waves would have the longest wavelength but longest wavelength here. Sorry, longest wavelength here, but the smallest frequency. Now I know that's a lot of terms to memorize, So let's use our memory tool here. Just remember, the order is large, rude. Martians invented very unusual X ray guns so largest for long radio waves. Rude is for radio waves. Martians is from microwave. Invented is for infrared visible light spectrum is very unusual is for UV or ultraviolet X rays for X ray, and then guns here stands for gamma rays. So just remember, these vowed these terms represent our entire electromagnetic spectrum in what you're responsible in knowing right and use this memory tool to help you remember the order that they found it. Now that we've seen this electromagnetic spectrum move on to our next video and let's take a look at example question.

