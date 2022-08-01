Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number

Now the magnetic quantum number deals with Orbital's and recall that in orbital is the region within a sub shell. Where to specific electrons can be found, Not an orbital gives us quite a bit of information. It tells us the energy level of the electron. But it also give us details on the shape of the orbital's for those electrons. So we can see from this that the orbital, which is connected toe your magnetic quantum number, has its origins in our end, quantum number and R L quantum number. Now that we see this connection, move onto the next video and let's take a look at an example question.

