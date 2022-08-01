Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number Example 1

here we have to provide the identity of a set of orbital's that exists in the fourth principle level, an F sub level. All right, so they're telling us that it exists in the fourth principle level, which means it's connected to our principal quantum number. N. Since it says fourth, that means and it's four and then they're giving us the sub level letter, which is F which would mean that we're dealing with a four F set of orbital's. That would mean that option C would have to be are correct answer.

