Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Example 2

here, it says which of the following is not a valid magnetic quantum number for the seven F set of Orbital's? So remember here in order to find our magnetic quantum number values which are possible there based on R l value. Here, remember, Ellis can be 0123 based on the sub level or sub shell letter. Since the letter here is F, that means l is equal to three. Since L is equal to three. M symbol, which is the range of it would equal negative three to positive three and all the numbers in between. So these would be all the liable values for seven F set of Orbital's. The only one that's left out is plus four. This would mean that d would be are correct. Answer. This one should not be one of the valid values for M. Sobel. When given a set of seven F orbit

