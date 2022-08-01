The Electron Configuration: Ions Example 2

here. It says right, the full electron configuration for the nitride ion. So it ends with Eid, which means we're dealing with the anti on form of nitrogen. So nitrogen and group 38 So it's charge is minus three or three minus three minus means that we have gained three electrons. So we'll take that into account when we're doing its electron configuration. So the stuff we're gonna do here is we're gonna provide the electron configuration for the neutral form of the element. So nitrogen, when it's neutral, it has an atomic number of seven. It's full electron configuration is one s two to us, too to p three. Next step to we're gonna add electron or electrons to the orbital's that can accommodate mawr electrons. All right, so for the nitride ion here we have This s can only hold up to two electrons, Max. So one s two and to us to stay the way they are, remember, the P sub level can hold up to six electrons. Right now, it only has three. We're gaining three additional electrons, so all of them could be tossed into this two p set of orbital's to give us two p six. So this would represent the full electron configuration of the nitride ion. So we can say this as an acceptable answer. One more thing we can also say is that it now has the same electron configuration as a noble gas men. Noble gas would be neon. So both of these answers are acceptable. You can show the full electron configuration here, and you can say that it is the same electron configuration is neon. Technically, this answer, I'm asking for the full electron configuration, so this would be the best answer, but just keep in mind and now also has the same electron configuration as a noble gas. So if we wanted to do a shorthand or condensed electron configuration, you could just write this as an answer.

