General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
How to Find the Number of Valence Electrons for Transition Metals
by Wayne Breslyn
82 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Valency & Valence Electrons | How to calculate valency of any element?
by Chemistry Concept
55 views
Hide transcripts
Valence Electrons & Electron Configurations
by Leslie Horne
1
34 views
Hide transcripts
How to Determine Number of Valence Electrons in Element, Ion, and Compound (Count Valence Electrons)
by Conquer Chemistry
62 views
Hide transcripts
Valence Electrons of Elements
by Jules Bruno
2
63 views
Hide transcripts
Valence Electrons
by Duell Chemistry
46 views
Hide transcripts
How to Find the Number of Valence Electrons for Transition Metals
by Wayne Breslyn
82 views
Hide transcripts
Valence Electrons Periodic Table
by MooMooMath and Science
42 views
Hide transcripts
Finding the Number of Valence Electrons for an Element
by Wayne Breslyn
50 views
Hide transcripts
Valence Electrons of Elements Example 1
by Jules Bruno
1
36 views
Hide transcripts
Valence Electrons of Elements
by Jules Bruno
2
83 views
Hide transcripts
Valence Electrons of Elements Example 2
by Jules Bruno
39 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.