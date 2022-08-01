Valence Electrons of Elements

now when it comes to Valence, electrons were going to say that for main group elements. So basically not the transition metals were going to say the number of Valence electrons equals the group number of the element. When we say valence electrons, the valence electrons are just your outer shell electrons involved in forming chemical bonds. The inner core electrons are just all the remaining electrons that are not valence electrons. And we're going to say here that your atomic number can be thought of as your total number of electrons and that equals just all your valence electrons, plus your inner core electrons. If we take a look here we have chlorine. Chlorine is in group seven A. So it has seven valence electrons. It's electron configuration is one s to to us to two p 63 s 23 p five. Here. Remember, the number in front tells us the shell number. So here this will be shell one shell to and shell three. If we have a representation of the atom like we do here, the first shell has two electrons in it. The second shell, and equals two has a total of eight electrons in it. So if you count all the way around. And then we can say here that the outer shell has seven electrons total in it. So let's add the additional two electrons that we need. So we have one, 2345 six, and then seven. Those are our seven total electrons. So here we have the visual representation of the atom or using the electron configuration to justify this representation of the chlorine atom. But for simplicity, just say group number of the Element main group element is 78 so it has seven valence electrons. If you subtract that, then what's left will be your inner core electrons. Yeah, which would just be 10. And we would see Yes, In fact, it is 10. Because when you add up these numbers, it gives you 10. And when you look at the visual representation of the chlorine atom, you'd also see that there are 10 inner core electrons

