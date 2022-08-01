Valence Electrons of Elements Example 2

here. It says how maney valence electrons with, um, agonies five ion possess. So, um, agonies five means it has a five plus or plus five charge. That means that it has lost five electrons. So remember, man Goonies is a transition metal. It is in group seven of the periodic table. Don't confuse Group seven with Group seven A group 78 are the halogen. It's right. But here we're talking about group seven for this man. Manganese ion. So here from manganese, when it's neutral, it has seven valence electrons, but it just lost five. So we're gonna subtract out five, so it should have to valence electrons left. If you wanted to do with longer way to the use of the electron configuration, you could also do that. So here we need to find out what the electron configuration is of The neutral manganese it would be are gone for us to three d five. Now, remember, plus five means we would lose five electrons and we lose them from the high shell number first. So we lose to both of these electrons from for us, so they'd be completely gone, and we need to lose three Mawr to get to plus five charge. Those additional three would have to come from the three d set of Orbital's. So when we lose three more, we'd have left two electrons. Remember the number of valence electrons for transition metal is the S plus D orbital electrons. We lost our four s orbital electrons. So all we have left are these two D orbital electrons. So whether you do it the long way through the electron configuration or if you just simply remember, the secondary group number for the transition, metals is equal to their valence electrons. You'd also find out that you have to valence electrons left, so choose the way that you're most comfortable with to get your final answer.

