Lewis Dot Structures: Ions Practice Problems

Oxidative stress is a term used to describe an imbalance between free radicals and reductants in the body. Oxidative stress is common to many diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart problems. Oxidative stress occurs via reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reactive nitrogen species (RNS). One of the many ROSs is the superoxide anion radical (O 2 •–) which is generated through several oxidase systems in the body. This radical then takes part in a number of reactions to produce various ROSs and RNSs.

Draw an appropriate Lewis dot structure for the superoxide anion radical.