Prokaryotic Photosynthesis

in this video, we're going to briefly focus our attention on pro carry attic photosynthesis. And so while you carry out such as plants can perform photosynthesis, the majority of photosynthesis is actually done by pro carry oats. Now, unlike eukaryotic plant cells, photosynthetic, pro caryatids actually do not have chloroplasts organelles. And that's because recall that pro carry its lack membrane bound organelles. And so what this means is that the site of photosynthesis is going to be different in pro caryatids. And so instead of occurring in the Thilo coy AIDS, the light reactions and pro Kerasiotes occurs in the plasma membrane or the cytoplasmic membrane and instead of occurring in the strom a the Calvin cycle and pro carry its occurs in the cytoplasm. And so we'll be able to see this down below in our image. Now notice that we have two images down below. We have the left image over here which is focused on um the photosynthesis specifically in eukaryotes. And then we have the right image over here which is focused in on photosynthesis and pro carry outs. And so notice that the light reaction specifically in eukaryotes occurs in the file a coid membrane. And so notice that the light reactions highlighted here occurs in the thigh liquid membranes. And of course the Thilo coins are structures within the chloroplast. So this represents the chloroplast of a eukaryotic plant cell for example. And notice that the Calvin cycle occurs in the strom a. Of the chloroplast. And so the chloroplast serves as the site of photosynthesis and eukaryotes. However, in pro carry outs over here on the right hand side notice that they lack chloroplasts organelles, and so the site of photosynthesis is going to be different and notice that the light reactions here are going to occur in the cells cytoplasmic membrane or plasma membrane, and the Calvin cycle. Instead of occurring in this troma, it's going to occur in the cell's cytoplasm. And so this is an important difference when it comes to the differences between eukaryotic and pro carry attic photosynthesis. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to pro carry attic photosynthesis. And as we move forward, we'll be able to learn a little bit more. So I'll see you all in our next video.

