Oxygenic vs. Anoxygenic Photosynthesis

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on oxygen IQ versus an oxygen IQ photosynthesis. And so oxygen in photosynthesis as its name implies with the oxygen IQ part here is going to result in the production of oxygen gas, or 02. For short. Now, the reason that oxygen in photosynthesis results in the production of oxygen gas is because organisms that perform oxygen in photosynthesis will use water or H as the primary electron donor. And so because it uses water as the primary electron donor, it is going to result in the production of oxygen gas. And so oxygen in photosynthesis uses water as the electron donor and it produces oxygen gas. Now, organisms that perform oxygen in photosynthesis are also going to use chlorophyll A as the primary reaction center pigment molecule and both Photo system too as well as in photo system one as well. Now, on the other hand, and knoxy genic photosynthesis as its name implies with the an route here and the oxygen IQ does not produce oxygen gas. Now, the reason that an oxygen in photosynthesis does not produce oxygen gas is because organisms that perform an oxygen in photosynthesis use other molecules other than water as the primary electron donor. Like for example, they could use hydrogen sulfide as the primary electron donor. And so because they're using other molecules other than water as the primary electron donor, they are not going to produce oxygen gas. Instead, they will produce other molecules. Now, organisms that perform an oxygen in photosynthesis are also going to use what are known as bacteria chlorophylls as their primary pigment molecules instead of using chlorophyll, a as the primary pigment molecule, like what organisms that perform an oxygen in photosynthesis do. Also, organisms that perform an oxygen in photosynthesis instead of using both photo system one and photo system to they are only going to use one or the other. So they will either only use photo system one, but not photo system too. Or they will only use photo system too. But not photo system one. And so those are some of the main differences between oxygen IQ and an oxygen in photosynthesis. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the left hand side of the image is focusing in on oxygen IQ photosynthesis. And notice that organisms that perform oxygen in photosynthesis use water molecules as the primary electron donor H20. And so this water molecule is going to be ends automatically split. And in the process, electrons are going to be taken away from it. And as this water molecule splits, it is going to generate 0.2, which is oxygen gas. And so once again, oxygen in photosynthesis uses water as the electron donor and results in the production of oxygen gas. Now on the right hand side over here, we're focusing in on an oxygen in photosynthesis. And once again, organisms that perform an oxygen in photosynthesis will be using other molecules other than water as the primary electron donor. And so here we're showing you hydrogen sulphide H two S as the primary electron donor. And so it is going to be used to donate electrons to just one photo system. Either photo system one or photo system too. And uh again because a molecule other than water is serving as the electron donor, oxygen gas is not going to be generated in an oxygen in photosynthesis. And so here what we're seeing is that some molecule that is going to contain sulfur will be generated. Now some classic examples of uh bacteria that perform an oxygen in photosynthesis include green bacteria. Um as you see here in this image, as well as purple bacteria. And so those are some classic examples of organisms that perform an oxygen in photosynthesis. And so cyanobacteria is a classic example of a bacteria that performs oxygen IQ. Photosynthesis. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to oxygenate versus an oxygen in photosynthesis. And we'll be able to get some practice applying some of these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

