F Plasmids

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about conjugation by focusing specifically on F plasma. It's and so conjugation actually requires the presence of a special type of plasmid called a conjugated plasma. And so a conjugated plasma as its name implies, is going to be a plasma that's capable of directing its own transfer to a recipient cell via conjugation. Now the best studied example of a conjugated plasma is actually the F plasma and the F. And F plasma actually stands for fertility. And so the F plasma or the fertility plasma again is the best studied example of a conjugated plasma, which means that the f plasma is capable of directing its own transfer to a recipient cell. And the F plasma or the fertility plasma was originally discovered, an E. Coli bacteria. And so this leads us to two main types of cells that we have listed down below. Uh F Plus cells are going to contain the entire F plasma. And so these are going to be donor cells. And so they will be able to donate the f plasma to recipient cells. And so these F plus cells that contain the entire F. Plasmid and our donor cells, they are going to be able to synthesize what's known as an F. Hillis and the f pitiless allows the F Plus cells to initiate conjugation. And so uh the second type of cell that's going to be important to note are the F minus cells and the F minus cells are going to be cells that do not contain the entire F plasma. And so because they do not contain the entire f plasma, these f minus cells are going to be recipient cells. And it's important to note that f minus cells, it is possible for them to contain a small portion of the f plasma. But again, they do not contain the entire F plasma, and because they do not contain the entire f plasma, this also means that F minus cells do not have an f pitiless. And so because they don't have an F palace F minus cells cannot initiate congregation, and so they can only serve as recipients uh and congregation. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this. And so notice that here in this image we're focusing on the conjugated f plasma. And on the left we actually have an image that represents this f plasma. Okay, so this represents the F plasma. So this is going to be a D. N. A molecule circular, a small circular DNA molecule. And what you'll notice is that the F plasmid has a specific region right here, that's called the T. R. A region or the trial region. And this T. R. A region or the trial region contains genes that are required for conjugation, including genes that are going to create the F. Tell us. And you'll also notice that on this F plasma, there's another region here called the or ET region. And this or ET region is basically the region is going to serve as the origin of replication during conjugation. And so the F plasmid uh will be replicated and replication begins at this or ET region. And so this here is the F plasm. Once again F plus cells, as you see here in this image, are going to contain the entire F plasma. As you see right here, this is the F plasmid. And because F plus cells contain the entire F plasma, F plus cells, once again are going to be donor cells. And so they're able to donate f plasmid to a recipient cell. And because these F plus cells have the entire F plasma, they're also able to form an f pitiless. And this f pillows here is going to initiate conjugation and we'll be able to talk about how it initiates conjugation a little later in our course. Now, over here on the right, we're showing you an F minus cell and the f minus cell again, does not contain the entire F plasma, it could either not contain any of it at all, or it may only contain a small portion of the f plasma, but it does not contain the entire f plasma. So here, we're not showing it at all. And because it does not contain the entire f plasma, it does not have an F palace. And so f minus cells are not able to initiate congregation and they're going to serve as the recipient cell. And so the what we're going to learn is that the F. Plus cell will be the donor cell and it will be able to donate the F. Plasmid to an F minus recipient cell. And then the F minus recipient cell will be converted to an F. Plus cell. And so we'll be able to see how that works in more detail later in our course as we continue to move forward. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to the F plasma and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

