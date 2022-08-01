Mechanism of F Plasmid Conjugation in E. coli

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the mechanism of F. Plasmid congregation and E. Coli. And so for the transfer of the F. Plasmid to occur from an F plus sell to an F minus sell. This actually involves a series of steps that we have numbered down below in this image. And so notice that this image is focusing on F. Plasmid conjugation. And in the very first step the donor cell which is the F. Plus cell is going to contain the entire F. Plasmid, allowing it to form an F. Phyllis. And so the donor F plus cell is able to initiate conjugation with a recipient cell which is the F minus cell. And so what you can see over here is we're saying that the F pitiless of the F. Plus donor cell is going to bind to a receptor on the outer membrane of the F minus recipient cell. And so that's exactly what we can see taking place right here where the uh F. Palace of the donor F plus cell is going to bind as you see here to the outer membrane of the F minus recipient cell. Then in step number two, what you're going to see is that the F palace is going to retract. And so when the f pillows retracts its shortened and therefore it pulls the cells closer together. And so you can see here that the F pillows is retracting represented by this backwards arrow. And the retraction of the pillows brings the two cells closer together as you see here and here and then uh the f plasma itself is actually going to be cut at the or ET region of the f plasma. And so here, what you can see is that the majority region is indicated in red and the plasma is being nicked or cut right at that or ET region. And so what can happen at this point in step three? Is that just a single strand of the f plasma is going to uh enter the F minus cell and then um that single strand is going to be used as a template to replicate, to replicate the F. Plasmid within the F minus cell. And so what you can see over here in this image is that the single strand of the f plasma is going to enter into the F minus cell. But as it's entering its being replicated. So you can see that the yellow border here corresponds with the yellow replicate that you see here. And so you can see that it is being replicated as it enters into the f minus cell. And so once the transfer of the entire f plasma is complete, then what happens is both the donor and the recipient cell are going to be F plus cells because they each have a full copy of the f plasma. And so you can see over here we have the donor F plus cell uh still retains its entire plasma and the recipient cell is now F plus because it contains the entire f Plasma that was transferred once again from the F plus L. Over to the F minus cell. And so this is a big takeaway of uh f. Plasmid congregation is that both cells at the end of congregation are going to be F. Plus, and this is going to be different as we talk about other types of congregation. So this is really important to keep in mind. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the mechanism of F. Plasmid conjugation and E. Coli. And once again we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn about other types of conjugation as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

