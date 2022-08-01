Osmosis Example 1

all right. So here we have an example Problem that's asking, What is the tennis ity of the outside solution in comparison to the inside of the cell? And we've got these four potential answer options down below now, of course, when we look at Option D, it says Electro tonic, which is not a word that we described in our last lesson video. So for sure, we know that we can eliminate answer Option D. But hype, a tonic, isotonic and hyper tonic are all terms that we talked about in our last lesson video. So it's going to be between one of these three answers. And so when we take a look at this image down below, what we need to notice is that there is a beaker and the beaker has an outside solution here. And then it has a cell, a red blood cell right here in the middle. And so this image is indicating that the outside solution is 10% Salyut and indicates that inside of the red blood cell it is 0.1% Salyut. And so what we need to realize is that 10% and 0.1% when we compare these two numbers, 10% is higher. It is a higher salt concentration and 0.1% salute is lower. And so recall from our last lesson video that I so tonic is a word that means equal solute concentrations. But because 10% saw you is higher than 0.1% Salyut, they're not equal to each other. 10% is not equal to 0.1%. So we know that we can eliminate answer option B isotonic Uh, it would be isotonic if they both had the exact same percentage of salute the same concentration of solitude. Uh, on. So what we need to realize here is that this problem is specifically asking us toe label the tennis ity of the outside solution. So we need to focus on the outside solution. The outside solution is 10% salute. It is higher solute concentration. And so recalled the word that means higher salt concentration is hyper tonic. Hyper tonic means higher solute concentration. And so that means that the outside solution, the one that we're trying to label here, is going to be hyper tonic with respect to the inside of the cell So the correct answer here is going to be answer Option C. And so this, of course, means that the inside of the red blood cell is going to be hypo tonic. So inside here, we can say it is Hypo Tonic. And the outside here, we could say, is hyper tonic. And so again, we're labeling the outside solution, so it will be hyper tonic. And option A is not gonna be correct for the outside solution. So option C hyper tonic is the correct answer for this example, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

