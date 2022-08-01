in this video we're going to introduce episodes OEMs. And so an episode is really just a special type of plasmid that has this unique ability to be able to integrate into the bacterial cells chromosome. And so this integrated D. N. A. Is actually going to be replicated along with the bacterial chromosome all DNA. And so it can be inherited by the daughter cells as well in this fashion. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can take a look at how episodes are plasmas that can integrate into a bacterial chromosome. And so notice over here on the far left what we're showing you is a bacterial cell. You can see the bacterial chromosome is here in red and over here in green. What we have is this specialist plasmid called the episode own. And so the episode has the ability to integrate. And so notice that through integration the episode is now embedded within the chromosome DNA. So we have our integrated episode um here and so now that the episode has been integrated, it will be replicated along with the bacterial chromosome itself, and so through binary fission, the two daughter cells that result are each going to have a copy of the bacterial chromosome with the episode um uh integrated into that position. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to episodes and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts