in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to bacterial plasmids. And so plasmids are really just small molecules of circular double stranded DNA that can be replicated independently of the cells chromosome. Now these plasmids, they typically contain genes that are not required for survival of the cell. And so if the cell loses a plasmid in many cases, the cell will still be able to survive. Now that being said, some plasmas do have genes that provide key features for survival, for example, antibiotic resistance. But for the most part, plasmas do not have genes required for survival. Now the plasmids are going to be replicated by the cell's DNA proliferates, which is the enzyme that performs DNA replication. Now curing is actually a process where the cell loses its plasma and when the cell loses its plasma, this can actually be something that happens spontaneously or naturally, or it's something that can be induced chemically by a scientist. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of plasma curing with chemical induction. And so notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you a bacterial cell and notice that the bacterial cell has its own chromosomal DNA here in red. But notice that over here in green, there's a circular, a small circular double stranded DNA molecule that we call a plasma. And once again, this plasma does not typically contain genes that are required for survival. And so through plasmid curing, which can be induced chemically chemical induction will allow the cell to lose its plasma. And so you can see that the plasma is being lost here being removed. And so over here we have the cell which no longer has that plasma. And notice the cells saying that's okay, I don't really need it. And so once again, in most cases, these plasmas do not have genes that are required for survival. However, in some scenarios, they can have genes that provide key features such as antibiotic resistance. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to bacterial plasmids, and we'll be able to apply these concepts here as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

