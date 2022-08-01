Types of Flagellar Distribution on Bacteria

in this video we're going to talk about the types of flow gellar distribution on a bacterial surface. And so bacterial cells are actually categorised into multiple groups based on the distribution of the flow gela across the bacterial cells surface. Now the flu gellar distributions can actually be used to I. D. Or identify specific types of bacteria. And so notice down below we have an image with a bunch of different flow gellar distributions. And so over here on the top left, the first distribution that we have is an a trickles distribution which is actually referring to cells that do not have any flow gela at all. And so an atrocious distribution just means that these cells do not have any flow gela. And so notice that we're showing you a bacterial cell here that does not have any flow gela branching off of it. And so it is going to have an a treatise distribution. For example, Citra, back turf, randy is an example of a bacteria that has an a trickiest distribution because it has no flow gela. Now, the next type of flow jello distribution that we have is a polar distribution. And a polar distribution is referring to flow gela that are located at one or both poles of the cell. And so here we're showing you a bacterial cell that has a flaw gela at just one poll of the cell here. And so an example of this would be vibrio cholera. Now notice that branching off of the polar are multiple distributions branching off of this. And so the polar distribution at the top is really just a broad category and there are multiple types. And so um we have two, A two B and two C. Representing that they are really just branches of a polar distribution. And so for two a. What we have is a mono trickiest distribution and a mono trickiest distribution is referring to just a single flagellum at one pole. And so mono is a route that means one. And so as you can see here we have a bacterial cell that has one single flow gela branching off of just one poll. Uh And vibrio cholera once again is an example of a bacterium that has a mono trickiest distribution. Amano trick is polar distribution. Uh Next what we have is to be which is a loaf. Oh trick us distribution. And so this is referring to a bunch of flow gela or multiple flow gela at one single pole of the bacteria. And so notice that we have a bacterial cell here but branching off of just one end of the bacteria, one pole of the bacteria are multiple flow gela. And so an example of this is actually uh Helio backed er pylori. And so this is an example of a bacterium that has a loco trickiest polar flow gellar distribution. And over here the last polar distribution that we have is to see which is an MFI trickiest distribution and fee is a route that is referring to 22 things. And so this is referring to one flagellum at each of two opposite ends. And so notice that we have a single bacterial cell here that has a flagellum uh coming out of each of two opposite ends here. And so an example of this is yes ERna and taroko politica. And so um that is it for the polar distribution to flow gellar distributions. And then the third type of uh distribution is actually a perry trickiest distribution. And a perry trickiest distribution is referring to flow gela on the entire surface of the cell, basically flow gela branching off of basically all of the different regions surrounding the cell surface. And so you can see that there are flow jello branching off of this and also off of the sides, their flu gela branching off and flew branching off of this end as well. And so an example of a bacterium that has a perry trickiest flow gellar distribution is bacillus, cereus. And so this year is uh concluding our lesson on the different types of modular distribution on bacteria. And once again all of these fragile are going to be important for motility of the bacteria, allowing them to move throughout their environments. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts