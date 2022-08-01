Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to pro carry attic flow gela, which is a little bit different than eukaryotic flagellum. And so, flow gela is actually the plural form of the word. The singular form is actually flagellum. And so these flu gela are really just long filament, its surface proteins that dr motility of cells, or in other words, they helped to propel the sell through its environment to allow the cell to move throughout its environment. Now, the term tuft is actually referring to a group of many flow gela on the surface of the cell. And so if we take a look at this image down below, notice that we're showing you a bacterium here, a single bacterial cell and notice that it has these long filament is surface proteins that are extending off of it. And these are the flow gela or the individual one is the flow jello. Now a group of a bunch of flow gela as we see here, is collectively referred to as a tuft and these flu gela, what they can do is they can move in a very specific way to act as a propeller to propel the bacterial cell through its environment so that it is capable of moving in a specific direction. And so you can see here that we've got a car that's in motion to show that these flu gela are important for motility and for the movement of the cell. And so these flu gela can actually be distributed in many different ways across the bacterial surface. And so in our next video, we're going to focus on the distribution of these flu gela uh and the different types of distribution. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to pro charismatic Falabella. And we'll be able to continue to learn more and more about them as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

