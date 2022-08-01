Eukaryotic Cilia & Flagella Motility

in this video, we're going to talk about the motility of eukaryotic Celia and eukaryotic flow gela. And so again, motility is referring to the ability to be able to move and cause movement. And so cilia and flow gela have similar overall structure, but each are associated with a different type of cell movement. And so cilia are actually uh going to be associated with a movement that is similar to the movement of yours, like boat oars. And so they are going to move objects around the cell or they are going to provide cell movement for the cell itself. Now, flow gela, on the other hand, do not move like yours. Instead, they move in somewhat of a whip like fashion. And so they are going to be propelling the sell through its environment. And that propulsion is going to be powered by a teepee. Hydrologists rather than being powered by a proton motive force or a PMF. Like what pro carry attic flat gela are powered by. And so if we take a look at this image down below, notice on the left hand side, we're showing you the door like motion of the celiac. And so it's going to be moving somewhat like an or where it goes in this direction. It comes back and continuously moves like an or now the flu gela, on the other hand, which you can see over here are going to be moving in more of a whip like fashion. And so that whip like fashion is going to help propel the sell through its environment. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to how to the motility of eukaryotic cilia and flow gela. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

