Eukaryotic Cilia & Flagella

In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on eukaryotic Celia and flow gela. And so the side a skeleton, specifically, micro tubules are a major structural component of both cilia and flood gela. And both cilia and flow gela are important for providing cell movement. And they both also extend outwards from the cell surface and they are both anchored to the sell by a basal body. Now, cilia are more like short hair like structures that are going to be covering the cell. And flow gela are longer tail like structures that are going to be uh that can be distributed in different ways. Now, both cilia and flew to L. A. Are made up of long micro tubules that are together in a nine plus two arrangement. And so this nine plus two arrangement is referring to the fact that there are nine pairs of micro tubules surrounding to central micro tubules. And we'll be able to see that down below in our image. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you an image of cilia which are these short hair like projections sticking off of the surface of the cell. And we're also showing you an image of flow gela, which is a longer tail like structure. And so over here we're showing you the eukaryotic uh cilia and flow gela structure. And so you can see zooming into uh the structure here. You'll notice that there is a nine plus two arrangement. And so this nine plus two arrangement is again referring to the fact that there are nine pairs of micro tubules that are surrounding a to central micro tubules. And so these micro tubules that you see here, they project throughout the entire structure downwards as you can see here. And so this is more like a bird's eye view, looking at the very top of the cilia or flow gela. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to eukaryotic cilia and flow gela. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

