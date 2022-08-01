in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on simple staining. And so simple staining as its name implies, is going to be a relatively simple staining procedure that uses only one single die to stain the specimen. Now, there are two important things that you should remember regarding simple stains. We have numbered down below one and two. And so. The first important thing that you should remember about simple stains is that the inside of a bacterial cell is actually negatively charged with respect to the outside of the cell, which is going to be more positively charged. And so notice down below, we're showing you an image of a bacterial cell and we're specifically saying that the inside of the bacterial cell is negatively charged with respect to the outside. And so you can see all of these negative charges throughout the inside of the bacterial cell. To remind you that the inside of the bacterial cells negatively charged with respect to the outside, which is going to be more positively charged. So that's the first important thing to remember about these simple stains. Now, the second important thing to remember about the simple stains is that these simple dies can either be basic or acidic dyes and these guys are only going to be effective after they react. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side, we're showing you a basic die. And on the right hand side we're showing you an acidic dye. Now, the basic diet is also sometimes referred to as a positively charged die and the acidic dye is sometimes referred to as a negatively charged. I now the reason for that has to do because these guys are named based on after their reaction. And so recall that basis will remove and lower the number of hydrogen ions in the environment by picking up hydrogen ions. And so notice that this basic dyes acting as a base and removing the hydrogen ion from the environment and picking it up and acquiring it. And so because this basic diet is picking up a hydrogen ion which is positively charged, the basic die is becoming more positive. And that's why basic dyes are known as positively charged dies. Now, acidic dyes, on the other hand, are going to act as acids and recall that acids will increase the number of hydrogen ions in the environment by releasing hydrogen ions to the environment. And so notice that arsenic die here is starting with the hydrogen ion. But after it reacts, notice that it releases the hydrogen ion to the environment, increasing the number of hydrogen ions and the environment and it is acting as an acid. But because it releases a positively charged hydrogen ion, the acidic dye itself is becoming more negatively charged, and that's why acidic dyes are known as negatively charged dies as well. And so this will be important to remember, especially when we move on to our next video and continue to talk more and more about simple dies. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to simple staining and how it only uses one single die to sing an assessment. And once again, we're going to learn more about the simple dies as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

