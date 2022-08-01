Simple Staining Basic & Acidic Dyes

in this video, we're going to continue our lesson on simple staining using basic and acidic dyes. And so recall from our last lesson video that really there are two main types of dyes that are used in simple staining that we have number down below one and two. And so the first type of dye used in simple staining is going to be the basic die. And the second type of dye used in simple staining is going to be the acidic dye. Now the basic die, as its name implies. And as we discussed in our last lesson video is going to act as a base to become a positively charged die particle that is going to stain the inside of cells. Now this is because the positively charged basic dive is going to be attracted to the negatively charged cell components that are found on the inside of bacterial cells. And so recall from our last lesson video that the inside of bacterial cells are going to be more negatively charged in the outside. And so these positively charged basic dyes are going to be attracted to the negatively charged cell components on the inside of the cell. And that's why they stain the inside of cells. Now the acidic dyes are practically the opposite of the basic dies because instead of acting as bases, they act as acids to become not positively charged but negatively charged basic dye particles. And because they are negatively charged instead of standing the inside of the cell, they are actually going to stay in the background of the cell the outside of the cell. And this is because the negatively charged acidic dyes are going to repel the negatively charged cell components and so they remain on the outside of the cell and color the background of the cell. And this is what we referred to as negative staining. A standing procedure that uses an acidic negatively charged I to stain the background of the cell instead of staining the inside of the cell itself. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of simple staining using basic and or aesthetic dies. Now simple standing only uses one di one single die. It will use either the basic die or it will use the acidic dye. Now recall from our last lesson video that the inside of bacterial cells are going to be more negatively charged with respect to the outside. Which is why we've got these negative charges here on the inside of the bacterial cell. And that's important to remember. And so over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the basic die which is also the positively charged dot. And so one way to remember that is that the lower case B. And basic kind of resembles the P. And the word positive. It's really just flipping the letter over. And so by noticing this resemblance, hopefully they can help you remember that basic dyes are the positively charged dies. And because they're positively charged they are attracted to the negatively charged inside of the bacterial cell. So they will directly stain the inside of the bacterial cell. And so sometimes basic positively charged eyes are also called direct stains or directs dies because they directly stay in the inside of the cells. And so over here we're showing you an image of a direct or a basic die being used to directly stain the inside of the cell. So notice that the inside of the cells is colored with that purple basic die. Now over here, on the right hand side, we're showing you the opposite the acidic dye. And so one way to help you remember that the acidic dye is the negatively charged I. Is that the A. In acidic is going to remind you of the A. In the word negative because positive does not have the letter A. And so the acidic dye is going to be the negatively charged I. And because it's negatively charges, is going to repel the negatively charged components on the inside of the cell, so it does not go to the inside of the cell. Instead, it remains on the outside of the cell and indirectly stains the sell by staining the background behind the cell. And so that's exactly what we see here. The background of cell is being stained, whereas the inside of the cell is not being stained. And so that's what we see over here in this image, that the cells themselves are the white circles, which the die is not inside those cells, but the die is found on the perimeter in the background of the cell. And so this is what we call acidic dyes, or indirect stains or indirect dies. Now these simple staining uh dies either the basic die or the acidic dye can really be useful for increasing the contrast of a bright field microscope and so therefore they can help to visualize the cells a lot easier. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to simple standing using the basic and acidic dyes and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts