in this video, we're going to talk a little bit more about fluorescent dyes. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that floor chrome dyes and immuno fluorescence can be used to observe cells and or sell components and recall that immuno fluorescence is a very specific technique that combines a floor chrome or a fluorescent dye with an antibody protein. And this will allow for the tagging of very specific objects and very specific molecules. And it's also worth noting that some fluorescent dyes can actually be changed by cellular processes. And so therefore some fluorescent dyes can be used to distinguish between living cells that contain those cellular processes, and dead cells distinguish the living from the dead cells that the dead cells do not contain those cellular processes. And so if we take a look at our image down below, what we're showing you is an image of immuno fluorescence which is going to use a floor chrome combined with an antibody. And so over here on the far left, what we're showing you is the flora chrome, which is in red. These red circles are these floor chrome molecules or these fluorescent dyes that will flatter us. And uh in the bottom and green we're showing you the antibodies which are these y shaped proteins. And these y shaped protein antibodies are capable of binding to very specific antigens. Antigens are going to be molecules that antibodies bind to. And so over here, what you can see is that the antibodies and floor chrome's are combined together to create a single molecule. And over here, what we have is a string of bacteria that all contain these antigens, these very specific antigens. And so the antibody, this y shaped protein is going to be specific to binding to the anti jim. And the floor chrome is only going to fluoresce when the antibody actually does bind to the Auntie jen. And so if we take a look at this image over here, on the right notice that all of the Y shaped antibodies are binding to the antigen on the surface of the bacteria. And so at that point each of these floor combs is going to fluoresce and that florescent can be detected. And ultimately, this is what we're seeing here in this image here is the fluorescence due to immuno fluorescent. The use of the antibody here. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to fluorescent dyes and immuno fluorescence. And once again, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

