in this video, we're going to talk about some other types of staining. Specifically special staining. And so special staining as its name implies, is going to use really special procedures to stain very specific structures either on the inside or on the outside of cells. Now, examples of special stains include the capsule stain endospore stains and flood gela stains. And so if we take a look at our example down below, we can see today's special special staining which is going to be used to stain very specific cell structures and so on the far left. We're showing you the example of the capsule stain which is going to be standing the capsule of bacteria. And so here we're showing you the bacteria of the human eye. Uh they're capsules being stained here in white so you can see that you're able to actually visualize the capsules this barrier that surrounds the cell um as these white borders because of the particular stain that's being used here. Now, next, what we're showing you here is the endospore stain and the endospore stain, as its name implies, allows for the visualization of endo sports. And so here in this image we're staining the end of spores of the bacterium, bacillus cereus and the end of sports are showing up as this bluish greenish color. So all of these little blue dots that you see represent. The endospore is being formed by this particular bacteria. Now last but not least over here on the far right, we're showing you another example of a special stain called the flood gela stain, which as its name implies, allows for the visualization of flow gela. And so here it's showing you the flow gela of the same bacterium, bacillus cereus. And so you can see all of the flow gela branching off of this bacteria. Now notice over here on the left hand side, it's also showing you the same bacteria bacillus cereus is being shown in the left and the right in the middle and the right image. But notice that none of the flow gela are actually being visualized over here on the left hand side. But that that is because the flood gela stain is not being used over here. But as soon as the flu gela state is used, notice that where the scientists are able to visualize the flow gela. And so this shows you the importance of using these special stains to be able to visualize the specific structures of interest a lot more easy or a lot easier. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on special standing and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

