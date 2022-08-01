Nucleic Acids Example 1

All right. So here we have an example Problem that's asking What is the difference between the sugar group and DNA and the sugar group in RNA? And we've got these five potential answer options down below. Now, after reading through each of these five potential answer options, there's one that we can eliminate right off the bet. And that is gonna be Option E, which says the Sugar group of DNA and RNA are not different. Of course, we know that this is false, that DNA and RNA. They have different sugar groups from our last lesson video. Now Option A here says the sugar group and DNA has a hex owes, while the sugar group in RNA is a pen tose now. Ah, heck, so's we did not mention at all in our last lesson video. We only talked about penthouses and recall. Penthouses are sugars with a five member rink, whereas heck sauces are sugars with the six member drink. But we didn't mention anything about hexes in our last lesson video, and this is simply not true option. It is not true, and both DNA and RNA used a pantos sugar now Option B says the Sugar group and DNA has an extra hydroxyl group than the sugar group in our DNA. Now recall. Hydroxyl groups are O H groups, so they have an oxygen in them and recall that DNA stands for D, oxy, ribose and D oxy means one less oxygen. And so if DNA had an extra hydroxyl group, that would mean it would have an extra oxygen. But that is not the case with DNA. It is D Oxy, so that means it has one less, not one extra hydroxyl group. And so, for that reason, we could go ahead and eliminate answer Option B. And then, of course, looking at answer. Option C here says the sugar group and DNA has one less hydroxyl group than the sugar group in RNA. And then, of course, this is going to match up with what we were just talking about, and this is going to be the correct answer here for this example. Problem now, Option D here says the Sugar group and DNA contains one less Carbonnel group than the sugar group in RNA. But the Carbonnel Group is not the right functional group here. Remember, Carbonnel groups are see double bond oh, groups. But we're looking at the hydroxyl group, not the Carbonnel groups. That's why option D is incorrect. And so, once again, option. See, here is the correct answer for this example problem. And if we were to take a look at our last lesson video here, we can see that the DNA nucleotide over here has one less oxygen in comparison to the ribose, which has an extra oxygen atom. And so the D Oxy, therefore, has one less hydroxyl group relative to the ribose, which has one additional hydroxyl group. And so that concludes this video, and I'll see you all in our next one.

