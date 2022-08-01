Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Microbiology5. Molecules of MicrobiologyNucleic Acids

Nucleic Acids Example 2

Jason Amores Sumpter
483
5
Was this helpful?
All right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to complete the blank here, using one of these six potential answer options down below And the example problem says the puree nitrogenous bases are blank. And so, of course, if we recall from our last lesson video that one of the ways we can use to help us remember the puree nitrogenous bases is to remember pure ing are pure as gold. And so, by remembering pure as gold, we can see that the A in the as is for Adnan and the G and the gold is for guanine. And so adding and guanine are the pure Eanes. And so, of course, when we look at the answer options, we could see the option, he says, adding and guanine. And so that is going to be the correct answer for this example. Problem and all of the other ones are incorrect. And so that concludes this example problem. And I'll see you all in our next video
03:22
Nucleic Acids
Jason Amores Sumpter
986
16
05:35
Nucleotides
Jason Amores Sumpter
1072
15
02:53
Nucleic Acids Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
613
15
07:21
5 Nitrogenous Bases
Jason Amores Sumpter
774
8
01:05
Nucleic Acids Example 2
Jason Amores Sumpter
483
5
04:07
Formation & Breakdown of Nucleic Acids
Jason Amores Sumpter
807
9
05:57
DNA vs. RNA
Jason Amores Sumpter
745
9
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.