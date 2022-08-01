Mitochondria & Chloroplasts Example 1

all right. So here we have an example problem that's asking which of the following processes is highly associated with mitochondria, and we've got these four potential answer options down below now. Option A, says photosynthesis. But this is not a process that's highly associated with mitochondria. And so, for that reason, we could go ahead and cross off Option A instead. What we'll learn a little bit later in our courses that photosynthesis is a process highly associated with chloroplasts. Now Option B here, says Plas Mal Asus, which is a process that we have not yet introduced in our course. We'll talk a little bit more about Plas Mal Asus later in our course when we're talking about osmosis. But for now, we haven't introduced this yet, so we should have been able to eliminate answer Option B and then also with answer option D. It says Cree Nation, which is another process that we have not yet talked about. And we'll get to talk more about cremation a little bit later in our course when we're talking about osmosis as well. But of course, we know from our last lesson video that cellular respiration is the name of the mitochondrial process that breaks down foods to create a teepee, or energy for the cell. And so cellular respiration is the process that is highly associated with mitochondria. And so see, here is the correct answer to this example problem, and that concludes this example. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts