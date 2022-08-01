in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on mitochondria and chloroplasts. But we're going to start focusing on Lee on the mitochondria and then later, in our course, in a different video, we'll talk about the chloroplasts. And so if you've ever taken a biology course before in the past, then you probably know that mitochondria, they are the powerhouse of the cell. And this is because mitochondria are organelles that synthesized lots and lots and lots of energy for the cell. And so that's why they call it the powerhouse of the cell because it provides the energy that the cell needs. Now the energy that the mitochondria provide for the self is in the form of a molecule called a dina seen triphosphate or for short, a T P. And so Adina Seen triphosphate, or a teepee, is a high energy molecule that is used to power cellular reactions. And so if the cell has ah lot of a teepee, then the cell has a lot of energy toe power. It's cellular reactions, but on the other hand, if the cell has a little bit of a teepee, then the cell only has a little bit of energy to power its cellular reactions. And so 80 p is really the energy for the cell. Now mitochondria perform, ah, process that's called cellular respiration. And so cellular respiration is just the name of the mitochondrial process that breaks down food sources like sugars and lipids in order to make lots and lots and lots of a t. P, or in order to make lots and lots and lots of energy for the cell. And so later, in our course, in a different video, we'll talk a lot more details about cellular respiration. But here in this video, you should just know that mitochondria perform cellular respiration in order to break down food sources and make lots and lots of p or energy for the cell. And so, if we take a look at our image over here on the left hand side, notice that we're zooming in here to a eukaryotic cell, and, uh, here we're focusing on a specific organ. L. The mitochondria in the mitochondria function specifically as the powerhouse of the cell, and that's because it provides lots and lots and lots of a teepee or energy for the cell. And so, uh, the energy that's being provided is a teepee which can be abbreviated on Shown like this, but really a denizen, triphosphate or a teepee, is a molecule that can also be shown in this form right here. Where again? The t uh, here in a denizen Triphosphate stands for Try and Tri means three, which means that it has three phosphate groups. And so you can see the three phosphate groups down below here in our image. And so the rest of this here eyes going to be a sugar. And this part up here is going to be a nitrogenous base of adding. And so that means that a. T. P, uh is a nucleotide, which we covered nucleotides when we talked about nucleic acids and some of our previous lesson videos. But once again, the main take away here is that mitochondria They are the powerhouse of the cell, providing lots and lots of energy for the cell in the form of a teepee and cellular respiration is the name of the process that makes a TP for the self. And so this year concludes our introduction to the mitochondria, and our next video will be able to talk about the components and the structure of the mitochondria itself. So I'll see you all there

