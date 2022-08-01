in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the cell envelope and biological membranes. And so the term cell envelope is a term that refers to all of the surface layers surrounding the cell, which includes structures such as the cell membranes and cell walls, and some other possible structures as well. That we'll get to talk more about later in our course. Now the specific structures that compose the cell envelope may actually vary and different types of cells. And so depending on the cell type, the cell envelope may also change. However, cell membranes are always included in the cell envelope and that is because all cells have a cell membrane, regardless if they are pro carry, attic or eukaryotic cells, all cells have cell membrane that's part of the cell envelope. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this term cell envelope. So notice on the far left hand side, we're showing you a representation of a bacterial cell and we're zooming into the perimeter or the surface of this bacterial cell here, uh to get this image and notice that on the perimeter of the cell there is the cell membrane, which we're showing you right here. But then there can also be what's known as a cell wall. And so here we can label the cell wall now, collectively the cell membrane, and the cell wall can be referred to as the cell envelope. And so the envelope again is just referring to all of the surface layers surrounding the cell on the perimeter of the cell. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the cell envelope. And we'll be able to talk more about the cell envelope and biological membranes as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts