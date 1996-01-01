in this video, we're going to begin our intro to biological membranes. And so first recall from our previous lesson videos that foss photo lipids, our am fee empathic molecules. And recall that this term Amphipolis thick, just means that the molecule has both hydra filic or water loving and hydrophobic or water fearing groups. And so these antipathy CFA. So lipids are the major component of biological membranes. And so biological membranes can be defined as foss follow lipid bi layers where there are two layers of phosphor oh lipids and embedded within the fossil lipid bi layer. Our other embedded molecules such as for example proteins and cholesterol and these biological membranes. They're also called cell membranes or just plasma membranes. And so it's good to know that these terms are referring to the same thing. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice uh on the left hand side over here we're showing you an ECM of a membrane or a scanning electron micrografx of a membrane. That's this image that you see here. And the membrane here is represented by this border and notice that we're zooming into this particular section of the membrane right here. And that's what you see in this image over here. And so notice that this biological membrane, the major component, are these fossil lipids, which are these structures like what you see right here is a fossil lipid. And these fossil lipids are creating a bi layer, two layers of fossil lipids but embedded within this fossil lipid bi layer are also many other types of molecules, such as for example, proteins like what you see here. Um and there are also uh cholesterol molecules like what you see here in these positions. And so you can see that these biological membrane consists of an assortment of many different types of molecules where fossil lipids are the major component. But there are also many other molecules like proteins and cholesterol as well. Now, scientists use what's known as the fluid mosaic model to describe the nature of biological membranes. And that's because biological membranes are somewhat fluid. They are a semi fluid because they are not super super rigid. They can actually have some flexibility in the membrane and molecules are able to shift past one another almost like a fossil lipid ocean where one of these proteins may not necessarily be stuck in this position. It can move throughout the membrane in either direction and so that makes the membrane have a fluid type of nature. But the membrane is also a mosaic. And mosaics are these art pieces that are made up of a bunch of smaller individual pieces. And really that's what this membrane is. It is a single structure that is made up of a whole bunch of smaller individual pieces that are brought together such as these proteins and the fossil lipids and the cholesterol and things of that nature. Um Now what's also interesting to note is that proteins can actually make up a big portion of these biological membranes. uh some biological membranes are comprised of anywhere between 20 to 80% protein by mass. And so this goes to show how these proteins can make up a pretty large percentage of the membrane and these proteins, they are not stuck in their position. Uh These proteins have the ability to move laterally within the cell membrane. And so once again, any of these individual proteins that you see are is not going to be stuck in this one position. They have the ability to defuse laterally or horizontally throughout the membrane in either direction. Okay. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to biological membranes, and we'll be able to talk a lot more about them as we move forward in our course. But for now I'll see you all in our next video.

